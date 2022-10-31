QN ECONOMICS FOR FINANCIAL EDUCATION – Essential knowledge for the serenity of the present and the future

On Monday 31 October at 5.30 pm follow the event live on this page.

Financial education is the necessary condition to make financial knowledge and skills available to all, so that every citizen can lay the foundations for building a peaceful and secure future.

QN Economy & Work constantly works to increase basic information on insurance, social security and management and planning of personal and family financial resources. Knowledge indispensable for the serenity of the present and the future.

On the occasion of the Financial Education Month and in conjunction with the 98th World Savings Dayil October 31st the Monrif Group newspapers organize a digital event of reflection and discussion on savings management, but also on insurance and pension issues, inviting leading figures from the world of the economy, who will discuss financial education, conscious investments and sustainable finance, to bring their contribution .

SPEAKERS

Marco Giorgino Professor of Financial Markets and Institutions Politecnico di Milano;

Germana Martano General Director of ANASF – National Association of Financial Advisors;

Claudia Segre Fondatrice e Presidente Global Thinking Foundation;

Moderator of the round table will be Sandro NeriHead of Economics of QN Quotidiano Nazionale, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno.

Keywords: #SAVINGS, #INVESTMENTS, #INSURANCE, #PREVIDENCE, #FINANCE, # AWARENESS, #EDUCATION, #Knowledge, #COMPETENCE #PRESENT, #FUTURE # GROWTH