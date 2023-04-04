Artem Uss, a Russian entrepreneur who on 22 March escaped from house arrest at his home in Basiglio, in the province of Milan, he said to be back in Russia.

Uss, who is the son of the governor of the Krasnoyarsk region in central Siberia, was stopped at Malpensa airport on October 17, 2022 as he was embarking for Istanbul, Turkey, on the basis of an international arrest warrant issued by the judicial authorities from New York. There are four charges against him: violation of the embargo against Venezuela in a case of oil smuggling to China and Russia; bank fraud; recycling; smuggling of military technology from the United States to Russia. He was due for extradition to the United States and had been fitted with an electronic surveillance bracelet, but he had managed to cut it off and escape.

On Tuesday, in an interview with the site of RIA Novosti, a major Russian news agency, said he returned to his country, but did not explain how he managed to do so. In recent weeks, the newspapers had made various hypotheses about a possible involvement of the Russian secret services, which however have not been confirmed.