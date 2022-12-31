Following the Reebok × Maharishi Classic Legacy AZ in the first half of this year, Reebok and the British streetwear brand Maharishi’s second joint shoe was officially released. This time, the two parties used the retro skateboard shoe LT Court as a model to create Reebok x Maharishi LT Court Hemp. , and invited Shy FX, the legendary producer of the British jungle music scene, to perform.

Continuing the color design and materials of Maharishi, Reebok x Maharishi LT Court Hemp uses a low-saturated army green rubber outsole, with a retro beige midsole and off-white hemp upper, with suede and hemp fabrics to stitch the toe and heel , with army green soft terry lining, Reebok and Maharishi logos are printed on the heel and insole respectively, and the Maharishi Logo design is also added on the side of the shoe.

At present, Reebok x Maharishi LT Court Hemp has landed on the brand’s major channels, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.