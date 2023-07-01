Home » relatives hold a march this Saturday
relatives hold a march this Saturday

For 48 hours, nothing has been known about Joaquín Sperani (14), a teenager from Laboulaye, who was absent from school on Thursday, June 29.

In this context, his family filed the whereabouts complaint. As reported, the adolescent was absent from Ipem school No. 278 “Malvinas Argentinas” on Thursday around 4:00 p.m.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a gray jumpsuit, a black jacket, smoked light blue pants and brown suede sneakers.

For any information about his whereabouts, call the Laboulaye police station or 3385597392, from the boy’s mother.

Joaquin. The boy wanted in Laboulaye (Courtesy).

Mobilization for Joachim in Laboulaye

This Saturday, at 2:00 p.m., there will be a gathering of residents in front of the Headquarters to request the appearance of the wanted teenager alive.

See also  They investigate who crossed the lane in the tragedy that occurred on Route 35

