Swedish hockey defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will defend the colors of Florida in the NHL, with which he signed a one-year contract for 2.25 million dollars as an unprotected free agent. The 31-year-old two-time world champion ended prematurely in mid-June in Vancouver, which paid him out of his contract. For Ekman-Larsson, the team of this year’s Stanley Cup finalist will be the third place of work in the NHL, he also played for Phoenix/Arizona.

