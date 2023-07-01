Rayden adds Latin America to his farewell tour

Rayden has announced that he will leave music in 2024, and has scheduled a farewell tour to say goodbye in style. After more than 20 years of career, six albums and the release of the seventh, “The Impossible Victory”, the rapper has decided to put an end to his musical career. He will say goodbye on stage with his tour “I want us to meet again for the last time”which will take you through Spain and part of Latin America this year and next.

Until now, Rayden It has stopped in León, Málaga, Córdoba, Seville, Huesca and Toledo, with tickets sold out in some of these cities. It continues touring our country, with dates scheduled over the next few months in Maó, Guadalajara, Valladolid, Santander, Valencia, Murcia, Alicante, Madrid, Zaragoza, Granada, Santiago de Compostela, Bilbao, Salamanca and Barcelona.

Besides, Rayden has added dates in Latin America to also be able to say goodbye to their transatlantic fans. will pass by Chile, Argentina and Mexico between October and November of this year. Tickets will be on sale on the website of the artist next Wednesday. You can consult all the information of the tour Rayden under the video.

With this, the full tour is as follows:

July 28 It is Cloister | brick

4 October | Santiago de Chile

October 6 | Buenos Aires

October 20 | Rust Room | Guadalajara

3 November | Lava | Valladolid

November 4 | Santander Space | Santander

November 7 | Guadalajara Mexico)

November 8 | Mexico City

November 11 | Bogota

November 17 | Republic Room | Valencia

November 18 | Mamba Room | Murcia

November 25 | The One | San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante

December 2 | WiZink Center | Madrid

3 February | Oasis Club Theater | Zaragoza

February 9 | Copera Industry | Grenade

February 10 | Paris 15 | Malaga

February 16 | capital | Santiago de Compostela

February 23 | Coffee Theater | Bilbao

February 24 | Room B Caem | Salamanca

March 1 | Razzmataz | Barcelona