Relevant information about the marriage of Korean star So Ji-sub and the 17-year-old hostess who disclosed their relationship in May last year – yqqlm

Netease Entertainment reported on April 7 that on April 7, So Ji-sub's agency stated that actor So Ji-sub and former announcer Cho had registered their marriage. Considering the situation during the epidemic, I decided to skip the gorgeous ceremony and hold the wedding quietly.

Donate 50 million won to purchase tablet computers and smart devices for disadvantaged children. It is reported that the two met in February 2018 and admitted their relationship last year.

51k, an affiliate of Ji-seob So, stated: Ji-seob So met a precious destiny and established a century-old relationship.

The following is the full text of the official position of Ji-seob So's agency:

Hello everyone, this is 51k.

Today, I would like to convey to you the joy and happiness of our actor So Ji Sub.

Ji-seob So met a precious fate that lasted a hundred years.

On the basis of mutual trust and care, the two who have been in love for 19 years agree to become lifelong partners, and registered their marriage on April 7th today, becoming a legal couple.

In keeping with So Ji Sub and Jo's wish to spend the most important and happiest moment of their lives peacefully, the wedding was held quietly in the company of immediate family members. At a time when everyone is facing difficulties, they decided to donate 50 million won, hoping to bring some comfort and help to everyone.

Used to purchase tablets and smart machines to support the education of children from disadvantaged groups,

Thank you to everyone who cares about and supports So Ji Sub, and takes care of non-artist spouses. Please excuse my inconvenience in disclosing the details of the marriage.

Please bless the two people who are about to usher in a new starting point in life.

So Ji Sub said that as an actor, he will repay everyone with better activities.

Thank you everyone.

