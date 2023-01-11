“The Wind Rises” starring Jin Dong, Song Jia, Tian Yu, and Yang Jue is currently being broadcast on Beijing Satellite TV and Jiangsu Satellite TV. Even Where the Wind Rises” relies on emotional descriptions to describe the “restart of life” of various characters. It is an interesting urban emotional drama.

“In the Wind Rises” begins with the middle-aged crisis of the male protagonist Tang Chen (played by Jin Dong), because he arrogantly suggested that his fiancée Shuo Bing (played by Song Jia) resign, but was “stabbed in the back” by his fiancee and bankrupted. The play planted a “seed of revenge” for the heroine Shuo Bing, as the engine of the characters and the plot. Such characters are very functional, and the first two episodes knocked the proud Tang Chen to the ground. And Shuo Bing “stepped on” Tang Chen’s position and became the “mother mantis” in the eyes of everyone. The hero and heroine completed their respective reversals of fate.

Although such an extreme character design and plot have a strong sense of drama, Shuo Bing’s character design can be said to be a “tool man” hanging above real life. The beginning of the story is more difficult to “digest”. As the characters unfold, Shuo Bing’s fate of “revenging his father” is difficult for the audience to empathize with. “The Wind Rises” was filmed 3 years ago. Judging from the current popular realistic style works on the screen, the story line of “Desperate Revenge Flower” is a bit alienated, and it is easy to dissuade the audience.

When everyone thought that this was another floating urban drama, “The Wind Rises” regained its reputation with its cheerful and inspirational atmosphere and the wonderful performance of a group of powerful actors. In the play, after falling to the bottom of his life, the devastated Tang Chen is taken in by his old friend Sha Zhou (played by Tian Yu). Although Sha Zhou’s own life was messed up, he tried his best to pull Tang Chen out of the quagmire. Tang Chen, who rekindled his fighting spirit, made a comeback. Under Tang Chen’s instigation, Sha Zhou re-chosen his life direction and joined Tang Chen’s team. The play uses a lot of space to show the brotherhood of this pair of old friends who are in the middle-aged crisis. “Golden Green Leaf” Tian Yu once again surprises people. He can “contract” jokes when he appears on the stage. Easy and humorous interactions. In the first half of the play, Jin Dong’s performance is natural and smooth, the lost soul in the embarrassing journey, the naive attitude of the elementary school students bickering, and the memory killing of the sweet love with the heroine, all of which interpret the states of different characters in place.

As an urban drama with the background of the public relations industry, “The Wind Rises” focuses on “people” in the presentation of workplace content. As the core character, Tang Chen’s role creation does not highlight the professional style of general commercial dramas, but focuses on showing his ability to understand the world, to observe the warmth and coldness of human relationships, and to grasp the weaknesses and pain points of others. For example, doing public relations for the stingy pig feed king Xie Liqiang (played by Li Hongtao), Tang Chen realized that the other party’s pain point was the desire for positive recognition from the society, so he tried his best to tap Xie Liqiang’s unknown side and establish the image of a farmer entrepreneur. The plot is based on vivid and vivid characters, which is a bit absurd and full of joy.

Tang Chen started his own business again and started the Gray Whale Public Relations Company. The “Grassroots Entrepreneurial Team” composed of five employees is a highlight in the play. In addition to Tang Chen and Sha Zhou, there is also the eloquent but always timid lawyer Zhu Ran ( Yang Jue), Hou Zhi (Zhou Maijie) who is well versed in the rules of the game, and Bai Ying (Wang Yuwen), a down-and-out rich girl who is full of vigor, have their own magical powers, and also have their own personality flaws or “unreliable” . Compared with the successful workplace stories in the play, “The Wind Rises” has a hint of “anti-success”. It focuses more on the expression of emotions. The characters in the play bring their own families and complete emotional lines with them. With their own emotional troubles, what they have to solve is not more about livelihood issues, but about emotional issues with their closest relatives such as their partners and parents.

Emotion is the real theme of this work. With the deepening of the plot, in the interweaving of life emotion and work and occupation, everyone gradually completes their own scar healing. A group of urbanites who are constantly realizing self-growth convey their understanding and perception of “even though there is a strong wind, life will never give up”.Reporter Qiu Wei

责编：张晓荣 ]