Remembering Freddy Cárdenas: Lead Singer of Celia Cruz All Stars Passes Away at 51

MIAMI.- The music industry mourns the loss of singer Freddy Cárdenas, founding member of the Celia Cruz All Stars group, who passed away on Tuesday, August 29, at his home in Miami. The announcement was made by the band and their manager, Omer Pardillo Cid, on social media. Cárdenas, 51, had been battling heart disease for the past two years, although the exact cause of death is still unknown.

Born in Cuba, Cárdenas immigrated to New Jersey as a child, where he spent his formative years before eventually settling in Miami for the last two decades. He gained acclaim as the lead singer in “Celia, the musical,” directed by Gonzalo Rodriguez. Notably, he shared the stage with renowned artists Lucrecia and Lenia Díaz Díaz in the production. Cárdenas also participated in Cachao’s final concert at the Arsht Center.

Omer Pardillo fondly remembered Cárdenas as an exceptional musician who exuded elegance and charm. He described him as a person with an old soul, always donning glamorous 50s-style attire and arriving punctually. Pardillo also highlighted Cárdenas’ philanthropy, noting his unwavering support for charitable causes such as the League Against Cancer.

The Facebook statement released by Celia Cruz All Stars expressed profound grief over the loss of their founder. They emphasized Cárdenas’ pivotal role in paying tribute to the music of Celia Cruz and stated that his absence leaves a significant void in the group. Despite his departure, his colleagues vow to keep his memory alive through their music, saying he will forever remain in their hearts.

Fellow singer Lenia Díaz Díaz, also a member of Celia Cruz All Stars, expressed her devastation upon hearing the news of Cárdenas’ passing. She described their relationship as an unwavering friendship, characterized by mutual support and shared tears during difficult moments. Díaz Díaz acknowledged how integral Cárdenas was in her life, sharing that she has numerous photos capturing their bond on her social media profiles.

Although the exact cause of death remains unclear, the prevailing assumption among the group is that Cárdenas suffered from heart failure. He had been receiving medical treatment for his heart condition, experiencing a stroke and two heart attacks in the midst of the pandemic last year. His health had worsened recently, leading to his hospitalization. Further details about the funeral arrangements are pending.

The music industry has bid farewell to a significant talent with the loss of Freddy Cárdenas, a vital member of Celia Cruz All Stars, who wholeheartedly supported the group’s legacy. His passing leaves an enduring void, not only in the band but in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of crossing paths with him.

