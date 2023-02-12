Home Entertainment Renren Video was collectively sued by overseas publishers Daily News– Dizu.com
Renren Video Sued by Overseas Publishers Daily News

Source: Science and Technology Daily Push 　2023-02-11 18:42:39

(Data map)

Recently, Shanghai Duomei Network Technology Co., Ltd., the main company affiliated with Renren Video, added multiple court announcements. The cause of the case involves “copyright ownership, infringement disputes, and disputes over network dissemination rights of work information”.

The plaintiffs include: Universal Content Production Company, Sony Pictures Television Company, Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, 20th Century Fox Film Company, Netflix Global Entertainment Company, Disney Enterprises and many other overseas film and television companies.

Information shows that Shanghai Duomei Network Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2014 with a registered capital of about 2.5981 million yuan. The legal representative is Zhou Weimin. It owns 31 software copyrights including “American drama tv, Korean drama tv, Japanese drama tv, and Thai drama tv”.In 2021, the company’s product “Everyone Video” won strategic financing from Xiaomi Group and Kuaishou.

IT Home learned that Renren Video was separated from Renren Video in 2017. At that time, after Renren Video split, some members left Chongqing to launch Renren Video and corporate operation. It owns a variety of software copyright products, such as American drama TV, Korean drama TV, Japanese drama TV, Thai drama TV, etc., but the main position is the Renren video platform.

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of this month, Renren Video released the “Brand Upgrade Announcement”, announcing the official name change to “Duo Duo Video”.

Article source: IT House

See also  Electric car, what future if the war in Ukraine lasts a long time?

