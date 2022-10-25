Goodbye to the new ‘Euro 7’ standards that had to regulate the emission limit values ​​of the various combustion products of vehicles sold in the EU in the coming years. Or rather, goodbye to the squeeze communicated up to now and strenuously defended by Brussels. In the text being defined, in fact, the European Commission has made a sensational reverse on the severe parameters provided for by the new legislation, essentially aligning them with those of the current ‘Euro 6d’. Therefore, with the exception of minor adjustments, the current engines can also be homologated beyond 2026, the year in which the introduction of the ‘Euro 7’ was hypothesized.

The indiscretion comes from the Politico.eu website, in possession of a text of the draft that would attribute the Commission’s rethinking to the new geopolitical and economic circumstances, to rising inflation and above all to the specific problems of the automotive sector, starting from the increase in cost of energy and raw materials. In this context, the entry into force of stricter ‘Euro 7’ standards would have reduced pollutants but would also have required the car manufacturers very high compliance costs, from which it would have been almost impossible to return, and above all incompatible with the final price of any car, especially if it has a small displacement. Making it virtually inaccessible to most. For example, it is estimated that to adapt a Panda to the old ‘Euro 7’ hypothesized by the Commission, the price could have risen by as much as 15-20%. This, in essence, would have prompted manufacturers to consider the production of the new ‘Euro 7’ petrol and diesel engines no longer profitable, thus decreeing their commercial stop in advance of the date of 2035 set by the ‘Fit For 55’, whose revision final is scheduled for 2024.

The first draft of the ‘Euro 7’ regulation for diesel and petrol engines provided for lower emission parameters than the current Euro 6d, which should have been respected in all conditions of use, i.e. at any temperature and altitude and also in the case of use. of trailers, roof boxes or any other accessory that affects the mass or aerodynamics of the vehicle. To see how this will end, however, we will have to wait until 9 November, when the official text of the Commission on the new ‘Euro 7’ standards will be published, starting a procedure that includes subsequent steps in the Council and the European Parliament. Entry into force is expected in theory in 2025, but slippage in 2026 is likely.