(Original title: German Chancellor will lead a delegation to visit China to achieve substantial growth against the trend)

German Chancellor Scholz reportedly announced after the EU summit that he would lead a government delegation to China next month. This is the first EU leader to visit China since November 2019. After the reunification of the two Germanys, the German government formulated an Asian strategy with a focus on China. The Sino-German relationship has flourished under the impetus of trade and manufacturing, and has also had a profound impact on the exchanges between Europe and China. In 1990, China accounted for less than 1% of German trade, which has risen to 9.5% in 2021.

According to data from the German Central Bank, in the first half of this year, Germany’s direct investment in the Chinese market was 10.1 billion euros (about 71.5 billion yuan), compared with only 6.2 billion euros in the same period last year. In 2020 and 2021, the bilateral trade volume between China and Germany will hit a new high, and China will remain Germany’s largest trading partner for six consecutive years. In 2021, the China-Europe freight train will operate 15,000 trains, transporting 1.46 million TEUs of goods with a value of US$74.9 billion, achieving substantial growth against the trend.

According to the subject database of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

Huamao LogisticsInternational freight forwarding business mainly includes international railway transportation and China-Europe freight forwarding business, covering German cities such as Hamburg/Duisburg/Nuremberg/Munich.

Tianshun sharesWith Urumqi as the center, the routes to Hahn in Germany, Liege in Belgium, Vienna in Austria, and London in the UK have been launched.