Home World The German Chancellor will lead a delegation to visit China to achieve substantial growth in the China-Europe freight train.
World

The German Chancellor will lead a delegation to visit China to achieve substantial growth in the China-Europe freight train.

by admin

(Original title: German Chancellor will lead a delegation to visit China to achieve substantial growth against the trend)

German Chancellor Scholz reportedly announced after the EU summit that he would lead a government delegation to China next month. This is the first EU leader to visit China since November 2019. After the reunification of the two Germanys, the German government formulated an Asian strategy with a focus on China. The Sino-German relationship has flourished under the impetus of trade and manufacturing, and has also had a profound impact on the exchanges between Europe and China. In 1990, China accounted for less than 1% of German trade, which has risen to 9.5% in 2021.

According to data from the German Central Bank, in the first half of this year, Germany’s direct investment in the Chinese market was 10.1 billion euros (about 71.5 billion yuan), compared with only 6.2 billion euros in the same period last year. In 2020 and 2021, the bilateral trade volume between China and Germany will hit a new high, and China will remain Germany’s largest trading partner for six consecutive years. In 2021, the China-Europe freight train will operate 15,000 trains, transporting 1.46 million TEUs of goods with a value of US$74.9 billion, achieving substantial growth against the trend.

According to the subject database of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

Huamao LogisticsInternational freight forwarding business mainly includes international railway transportation and China-Europe freight forwarding business, covering German cities such as Hamburg/Duisburg/Nuremberg/Munich.

Tianshun sharesWith Urumqi as the center, the routes to Hahn in Germany, Liege in Belgium, Vienna in Austria, and London in the UK have been launched.

See also  McConnell wants to counter the Democratic senator, the White House and the Democratic Party are strongly dissatisfied | Democrats | Republicans | Senators_ Sina News

You may also like

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party...

Ukraine latest news. Dirty bombs, Moscow: “It’s nuclear...

Gas, in Europe now there are those who...

Nobel Prize Winner in Physics Disproves Einstein’s Quantum...

Li Jiachao: Jointly practicing the spirit of the...

There is still strong rain and snow in...

Ukrainian schoolchildren detained in Russia after a trip...

Usa, shooting in a high school in Missouri:...

Middle East: 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid...

Rosie Grant, the student who cooks the recipes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy