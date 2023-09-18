“Are you alive? We’re coming” – Corriere TV

In Derna, Libya, devastated by the flood which caused over 11,300 deaths and 10 thousand missing, a dramatic dialogue takes place under the rubble of a flooded house, where a woman is trapped.

“Where are you, are you alive mom?” the children ask. “Yes, but what about my boys?” is his response. “Be patient mom, we’re coming, don’t worry about us, we would die for you”, say the men who can be heard in the video. (LaPresse)

September 18, 2023 – Updated September 18, 2023, 4:56 pm

