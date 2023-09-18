Michael (29) fell to his death while hiking

The weather was perfect for a mountain tour. Sunny and not too hot anymore. As so often in the past, Michael P. wanted to use the free time for a long hike. Last Thursday, from the Almsee in the municipality of Grünau im Almtal, the 29-year-old from Linz wanted to hike the “Almtaler Sonnenuhr”, a very demanding traverse of the Neunerkogel, Zehnerkogel, Elferkogel and Zwölferkogel as well as the 1945 meter high Einserkogel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

