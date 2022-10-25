The Buddha said, if there is no karma, how can we meet, if there is no mutual debt, how can we meet. Encounter is the most wonderful cause and effect in the world. Unexpected encounter is the most romantic and beautiful one among many encounters.

Recently, a song called “Unexpected Encounter” is quickly becoming popular on major music portals such as QQ Music, NetEase Cloud Music, Kugou Music and so on. People who have listened to this song all said that this is a love song with a very Chinese style.Unforgettable.





Lyricist: Wu Jinzui

“The rhythm of the song is very strong.” Haitang Duoduo, a well-known music critic, said that unlike most of the bitter love songs he had heard in the past, this “Unexpected Encounter”, whether in lyrics, melody, or singing, gave the People have a very strong popular Chinese style, which is beautiful but not kitsch. The whole song has a strong sense of picture and is very romantic.

The lyricist of this song is Mr. Wu Jinzui, the vice chairman of the Fujian Provincial Musicians Association Pop Music Society, the composer is Jiang Zhou, a famous Chinese musician and the executive vice chairman of the Fujian Provincial Pop Music Society, and the singer Cai Enhui is also a famous woman in Fujian. Singer Cai Eunhui can be described as a powerful alliance.

“This song describes a movie-like,true romantic love story. “According to Mr. Wu Jinzui, this song was created in October 2016. It is a love song he created based on his friend’s personal experience. “At that wedding, my friend used him for many years to visit the heroine. The train tickets and air tickets made a love tree to commemorate themhard-won love. “It was this move that inspired him to write the song.





Composer: Jiang Zhou

The song wrote: “The crowds are constantly flowing, but the reasons for arranging to meet each other are unexpected, time is wanton, inadvertently destined to be God’s will”. Yes, there is no chance encounter in life at all, all encounters actually come from the will of God. What is inadvertent is often God’s will, and those who care too much are often lost. I believe that everything is the best arrangement and everything is as it is.

The songwriter, Mr. Jiang Zhou, also has a soft spot for this song. He said that the lyrics of this song are very romantic and beautiful. When he first saw it, he fell in love with this song. The song uses the interpretation method of popular Chinese style and adopts the rhythm of three beats, so the whole song sounds like a potential rhythm.Plus singer Cai EunhuiMintong’s singing styleCome to interpret the song, and complement the beauty and romance of the lyrics themselves.





Singer: Cai Eunhui

Singer Cai Enhui said that the songwriters are all famous musicians in Fujian, and she felt very honored to be able to work with them. Fortunately, my singing did not live up to this song, and I look forward to having the opportunity to cooperate with the two musicians again.

It is understood that the song “Unexpected Encounter” is planned to be included in the public welfare music album of the third season of “Tomorrow Will Be More Beautiful”, and the income will continue to support the Red Feather public welfare action and contribute to the public welfare cause.

meet by chance

Words: Wu Yan (Wu Jinzui) Song: Jiang Zhou

Vocals: Cai Eunhui

The legendary female Hanzhi is willful and domineering

But can’t resist no one’s tenderness

The screw in her heart

But it can’t get around the modest power of a gentleman

Fireworks in the night sky accumulate a lifetime of beauty

Naughty with each other against the stars in the sky

Destined to meet unexpectedly in our life

Immediately arouse interest between gods

Meteor hurried across the sky

But it left the immortal traces

Unexpected encounter fate

Too much care is often easy to lose

The crowd is bustling

The reason why God arranged to meet each other

Unexpectedly, time is overflowing

Inadvertently destined to be God’s will



