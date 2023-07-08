Ricky Martin Seeks Joint Custody in Divorce from Jwan Yosef Amidst Prenuptial Agreement Fallout

Ricky Martin Divorces Jwan Yosef on Good Terms, Settles Financial Matters

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin has officially confirmed his divorce from husband Jwan Yosef, with whom he shared six years of marriage. While the separation was amicable, there are a few specifics yet to be ironed out.

According to reports, the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, which will require Martin to give a significant portion of his fortune to his ex-partner. This agreement was signed a few years ago when their relationship was in a different phase.

In recent hours, more details have emerged regarding Martin’s efforts to settle the matter promptly. The acclaimed Puerto Rican singer is reportedly focused solely on resolving this issue. In pursuit of a fair settlement, he has made a request to his former partner.

People magazine reported that Ricky Martin is desperately seeking to achieve shared custody of their two children. The former couple, despite their romantic split, remains committed to the joint education and upbringing of their kids.

In a divorce petition, Martin expressed his desire to obtain joint custody of their daughter, Lucia, aged 4, and son, Renn, aged 3. It is worth noting that the 51-year-old singer is also the father of twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, who are now 14 years old. The twins were born before Martin’s marriage to Yosef.

The divorce proceedings between Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef continue to unfold, with both parties striving to find a fair resolution for the well-being of their children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

