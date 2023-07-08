Home » Ricky Martin Seeks Joint Custody in Divorce from Jwan Yosef Amidst Prenuptial Agreement Fallout
Entertainment

Ricky Martin Seeks Joint Custody in Divorce from Jwan Yosef Amidst Prenuptial Agreement Fallout

by admin
Ricky Martin Seeks Joint Custody in Divorce from Jwan Yosef Amidst Prenuptial Agreement Fallout

Ricky Martin Divorces Jwan Yosef on Good Terms, Settles Financial Matters

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin has officially confirmed his divorce from husband Jwan Yosef, with whom he shared six years of marriage. While the separation was amicable, there are a few specifics yet to be ironed out.

According to reports, the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, which will require Martin to give a significant portion of his fortune to his ex-partner. This agreement was signed a few years ago when their relationship was in a different phase.

In recent hours, more details have emerged regarding Martin’s efforts to settle the matter promptly. The acclaimed Puerto Rican singer is reportedly focused solely on resolving this issue. In pursuit of a fair settlement, he has made a request to his former partner.

People magazine reported that Ricky Martin is desperately seeking to achieve shared custody of their two children. The former couple, despite their romantic split, remains committed to the joint education and upbringing of their kids.

In a divorce petition, Martin expressed his desire to obtain joint custody of their daughter, Lucia, aged 4, and son, Renn, aged 3. It is worth noting that the 51-year-old singer is also the father of twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, who are now 14 years old. The twins were born before Martin’s marriage to Yosef.

The divorce proceedings between Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef continue to unfold, with both parties striving to find a fair resolution for the well-being of their children.

See also  Design studio Hassell joins hands with to.org to create a public pavilion using recycled plastic and 3D printing technology

You may also like

Institute announced the arrival of a new reinforcement...

The water drama in Uruguay: ways to “reuse...

Previous Lottery for today, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Embarrassing Moment: Comedian Raymond Arrieta Tastes Chocolate Incorrectly...

The battles of Lucha Libre AAA come to...

Real Hype Creative Throws Spectacular Gatsby-Themed Birthday Party...

Epic: Volleyball team collected 5 match points and...

Jennifer Lopez: A Sneaker Collection Fit for a...

Jay Chou’s ‘Secrets That Cannot Be Said’ Gets...

This is how shocking was the sinking of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy