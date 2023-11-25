Home » Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photo with His Four Children in Las Vegas
The Puerto Rican star, Ricky Martin, has shared a rare and heartwarming glimpse into his personal life by posting a photo with his four children on Thanksgiving Day. The photo, shared on his Instagram account, shows Ricky with his partner Jwan Yosef and their four children: Valentino, Matteo, Lucía, and Renn. In the caption, Ricky expresses his love for his children, stating “With my platoon, ‘to infinity and beyond’ #happyDayforPapi #ontheroadagain #thankful.”

The photo shows Ricky Martin holding hands with his younger children, Lucía and Renn, as they walk into a hangar in Las Vegas after landing from the artist’s private plane. The touching image reflects the strong bond and the close relationship that Ricky shares with his children.

In addition to the family photo, Ricky also shared a thoughtful photo on his Instagram Stories, where he can be seen looking out of a plane window with a doll in his hand, possibly belonging to his daughter Lucía. He captioned the photo with “Dad duties,” suggesting a tender moment with his children on their journey to Las Vegas.

Ricky Martin’s willingness to share these intimate moments with his children highlights his commitment as a devoted father. The rare glimpse into his personal life has been met with widespread admiration and has delighted his fans.

