Rihanna made history at Apple Music’s Super Bowl 57 halftime show, not only ushering in a new era of halftime performance with her epic, career-spanning performance, but also seeing her play on the all-time Apple Music platform At the same time, it also set a new record on Shazam.

After the show, Rihanna’s global simultaneous listeners on Apple Music increased by 331%, and the number of listeners in the same period significantly surpassed that of previous halftime show performers. In short, the hour following the halftime show was Rihanna’s most listened to and played hour in Apple Music history.

It’s also worth noting that Rihanna’s previous work has also quickly swept the charts around the world. Nearly 16 years after its release, “Umbrella” charted in 105 countries, a record for the work and the most sung by her fans using Apple Music Sing.

With a halftime performance, Rihanna also delivered a historic performance on Shazam. Her song peaked at 8:31 p.m. ET, the most Shazamed minute since last year’s halftime show, “We Found Love (ft. Calvin Harris)” was Rihanna’s most Shazamed song from the night’s performance.

