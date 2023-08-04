RISE TO FALL

The Fifth Dimension

(Melodic Death Metal)

Label: Noble Demon

Format: (LP)

Release: 09.06.2023

As is well known, the Scandinavian melo-death sound has already made an impact in warmer regions and so the Spaniards RISE TO FALL now come with highly melodic death fare – with everything that goes with it. The gentlemen have existed since 2006 and, as the name suggests, deliver their fifth album with “The Fifth Dimension”. Although the Spaniards have flown under the radar so far, the predecessors came onto the market either on their own or through smaller labels, but now the southerners skillfully blow the attack.

There are albums that you bought before the big digitization in Media Markt, Saturn, Cosmos, or from small CD dealers simply based on the artwork, or at least that’s why you took them to a friendly employee to try them out. For me, “The Fifth Dimension” with its beautiful artwork would have been just such a case. And that also shows the direction, namely the mentioned sound from the Gothenburg school, which isn’t stingy with Metalcore-like elements either. The latter are reflected in the clean sung parts. “Hierophant” could definitely pass as a SOILWORK song from the early 2000s, but due to the modern keys and synths, troops from Finland like SKYFIRE or NORTHER also come into play.

The tracks are primarily played briskly, are not stingy with heaviness and are easy on the ears. There isn’t much new to discover, but the Spaniards know their craft and deliver crisp bangers, successful anthems and catchy hit candidates that definitely don’t have to hide from the international competition. Definitely a recommendation for fans of the bands mentioned, especially SOILWORK.

Tracklist „The Fifth Dimension“:

1. Rising Sun

2. Hierophant

3. Intruder

4. Test Of Time

5. Empty Ward

6. Infinite Crossroad

7. What Lies Beneath

8. Heroes

9. The Great Chain

10. Beam Of Light

11. Black Ocean

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

RISE TO FALL – The Fifth Dimension7…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “RISE TO FALL – The Fifth Dimension”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/risetofall_thefifth.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post RISE TO FALL – The Fifth Dimension appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

