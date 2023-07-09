Home » River made a formal offer for Colidio and advances in the negotiation
In the great novel of the pass market, River advanced in the negotiation for Facundo Colidio when making a formal offer to Inter Milan.

The Núñez club is willing to pay 5 million euros for 100% of the pass of the striker who would have already rejected the chance to play in Bocawhere he made the lower ones.

The Millionaire already has the approval of the representative and the footballer himself. Xeneize first tried to reach an agreement with the club, something that had already been reached with a figure similar to what River now presented.

Colidius’ Will for playing on the team Martin Demichelis would have been decisive for the negotiation to advance. If Inter accepts the proposal, his incorporation will be imminent.

The forward played in the inferiors of Boca between 2014 and 2017. Before making his debut in the First Division, he was sold for 7 million euros to Inter, who recently gave him a loan to Tigre.

Colidio has a contract with the Italian club until June next year. River’s idea is to sign for four seasons.


