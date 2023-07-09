French boy who fell into a crater in the Galapagos is stable

The French boy who fell into a volcanic crater in the Galapagos Islands is stable and this Sunday, July 9, 2023, he will be transferred to a hospital in Guayaquil.

The French boy who fell into a volcanic crater in the Galapagos Islands is stable and this Sunday, July 9, 2023, he will be transferred to a hospital in Guayaquil, on the mainland of the country, to undergo more medical examinations, sources reported to Efe. from local emergency services.

The 8-year-old patient had been hospitalized at the Republic of Ecuador Hospital on Santa Cruz Island since Friday, after apparently accidentally falling into one of the two volcanic craters of the Los Gemelos geological complex, more than 100 meters high. deep.

Among the injuries suffered by the minor, he has head trauma as well as clavicle and shoulder blade fractures, according to what the boy’s father, Jerome Devosse, said on Saturday in statements to local media.

The director of the Santa Cruz hospital, Boris Daza, also told the island’s media on Saturday that “it is something miraculous” that the child has not suffered more severe and serious injuries.

«He has not had any type of eventuality against (after being hospitalized). He is in stable clinical condition, but a CT scan must not be ruled out,” Daza said of the patient, who is conscious and can talk to his family.

For this reason, this Sunday the child will be transferred from Santa Cruz, the most populated island of the Ecuadorian archipelago, located in the center of the insular zone, to a hospital in the city of Guayaquil.

The child’s is the second unusual emergency that has arisen this week in the Galapagos, after a Mexican tourist with US nationality was bitten by a shark on Tuesday while snorkeling around the Mosquera islet.

Located about a thousand kilometers to the west of the continental coasts of Ecuador, the Galapagos were declared in 1978 as a natural heritage of humanity, considered one of the best preserved marine reserves in the world and at the same time the main tourist attraction in Ecuador. EFE

