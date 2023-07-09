The Communist Party of Venezuela Warns of New Anti-Democratic Maneuver for Its Intervention: Blames Government and Ruling Party

Title: Communist Party of Venezuela Denounces “Anti-Democratic Maneuver” to Intervene its Political Organization

The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) has issued a warning against what it describes as a “new anti-democratic maneuver” to request the intervention of its political organization before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ). The PCV has placed the blame on groups allegedly “at the service of the government” and the ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV).

In a Twitter message, the PCV denounced a “group of mercenaries at the service of the government-PSUV” who are actively preparing to request the illegal intervention of the Communist Party of Venezuela before the TSJ. The party expressed concerns about this development and called for support from its followers under the hashtag #YoDefiendoAlPCV.

This latest warning from the PCV comes after a previous statement in February, in which 45 communist formations from various continents condemned what they perceived as a “plan to assault and intervene in the PCV” by the State. The PCV has long denounced attacks aimed at its national leadership, claiming that these actions are intended to distance the party from the policies of President Nicolás Maduro and his government.

Previously, the PCV had exposed the State’s actions against the party, citing the disqualification of their candidate from the state of Barinas elections held on January 9, 2022. The PCV believes that the Maduro government employs such administrative disqualifications as a means to “neutralize and annul” political actors in the country.

In the face of ongoing challenges, the PCV has called for support from its readers and supporters to ensure that independent journalism continues to thrive and that unbiased news remains accessible to all. They emphasize the importance of maintaining a censorship-free media environment and express gratitude for the ongoing support they receive.

As the political landscape in Venezuela continues to evolve, the PCV remains vigilant in safeguarding their organization and advocating for democracy and political rights within the country.

