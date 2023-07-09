Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in Thigh: Incident in Carolina Prompts Investigation

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Thigh in Carolina Incident

Carolina, [Date] – In a shocking incident, a man in Carolina mistakenly discharged his firearm, shooting himself in the thigh. The incident took place on highway #3, under the jurisdiction of Carolina, at approximately 12:34 noon yesterday, Saturday, according to a police report.

The individual involved has been identified as Juan Carlos Velázquez, 43, who sustained minor injuries as a result of the accidental firing of his Glock model 17 pistol. The mishap occurred while Velázquez was inside a blue Toyota Corolla, and fortunately, no one else was harmed during the incident.

Upon realizing the severity of his injury, Velázquez promptly contacted emergency services by using the 9-1-1 Emergency System to report the incident. Responding swiftly to the distress call, agents and medical emergency personnel arrived at the scene. Subsequently, Velázquez was transported to the Medical Center in Río Piedras for further medical attention.

For investigative purposes, the police have seized the firearm involved in the incident and will be coordinating with the Institute of Forensic Sciences to conduct an operation test on the Glock model 17 pistol. Alongside the firearm, a magazine containing 17 ammunition was also confiscated, with 16 rounds still present.

Authorities have assigned the Carolina Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. The CIC will explore the circumstances surrounding the accident and reconstruct the events leading to the self-inflicted injury.

This unfortunate incident serves as an urgent reminder to handle firearms with the utmost care and caution. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.