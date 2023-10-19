ROA and Crocs Collaborate to Launch Stylish Co-Branded Shoes

Italian outdoor brand ROA has teamed up with popular footwear brand Crocs to release two new pairs of co-branded shoes. The collaboration has resulted in the creation of the “All-Terrain Atlas Clog” and the “Mellow Clog”, both of which exude a sense of calm and tranquility.

The “All-Terrain Atlas Clog” showcases ROA’s sleek and modern design language. With its olive color and Crocs’ MTN outsole compression molding, this pair of shoes is built to tackle any terrain. The adjustable black nylon webbing ensures a secure fit, while the ROA brand logo printed on the sole adds a finishing touch.

The “Mellow Clog” follows a Slip-On design and features a predominantly black color, accented with a “Slate Green” color pattern. Both the ROA brand logo and the word “Crocs” are prominently displayed on the toe and sole, emphasizing the joint identity of these co-branded shoes.

For those interested in getting their hands on these unique collaborations, the new ROA x Crocs co-branded shoes will be available for purchase on October 20. They can be found on ROA’s official website as well as select retail outlets. Keep an eye out for the release and don’t miss your chance to own a pair of these stylish and functional shoes.

