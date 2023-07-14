Robert De Niro’s Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Diagnosed with Paralysis After Giving Birth to Seventh Child

Title: Robert De Niro’s Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Diagnosed with Paralysis After Giving Birth

Subtitle: Chen opens up about the challenges of motherhood and her health condition

Robert De Niro, the renowned actor, surprised the world when he announced that he would be a father for the seventh time at the age of almost 80. His girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, gave birth to their daughter, Gia Virginia, in April. However, just three months after the birth, Chen revealed that she was diagnosed with paralysis.

In an emotional interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle Kings, Chen shared her experience of motherhood and the difficulties she faced during delivery. She described feeling a tingling and loss of feeling in her tongue, followed by a strange and drooping facial expression. It was a week after giving birth that she finally understood the cause – idiopathic peripheral paralysis.

Idiopathic peripheral paralysis is an extremely rare condition that affects only 20 out of 100,000 people annually. Chen had to undergo hospital tests to determine the cause of her symptoms, ultimately leading to the diagnosis of paralysis. Chen’s full statements regarding her condition and the challenges of motherhood will be released on Friday.

Tragically, the interview may also touch upon the recent loss of Leandro, one of Robert De Niro’s grandsons, who passed away at the age of 19 in early July. Leandro had aspirations of becoming an actor and director, following in his grandfather’s footsteps. Drena De Niro, Leandro’s mother and Robert De Niro’s daughter, took to social media to express her grief and blamed the sale of fentanyl-laced pills for her son’s demise.

Despite the heartache, Leandro’s passion for the arts seemed to be fulfilled, as he pursued his dreams in the film industry. Drena De Niro had previously expressed her desire for her son to have a similar artistic upbringing to her own. In a 2011 interview, she shared her hopes for their shared journey in the entertainment industry.

While the news surrounding the De Niro family has been bittersweet, it is important to remember the joy of Gia Virginia’s arrival. As Robert De Niro proudly shared the first photo of his seventh daughter on social media, fans and well-wishers extend their support and love to the family during this challenging period.

In conclusion, Tiffany Chen’s diagnosis of paralysis after giving birth has shed light on the rare condition and the difficulties she has faced as a new mother. The upcoming interview will provide further insights into her experience and how she copes with this health challenge while navigating motherhood.

