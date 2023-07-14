FIFA Distributes £160m World Cup Dividend to Clubs Around the World

FIFA, the international governing body for football, has distributed a dividend of £160 million to clubs worldwide following the recently concluded World Cup. The amount was divided among the participating clubs, with Manchester City leading the pack by receiving £3.54 million. Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain also featured in the top five recipients.

English clubs saw the largest share, surpassing other countries and receiving a total of £29 million. Manchester United secured the second-largest sum among Premier League teams, taking home £2.85 million. Chelsea followed closely behind with £2.79 million. Notably, European teams received the lion’s share, with a total of £122.33 million, accounting for 76% of the overall dividend.

The distribution was based on the number of days each player participated in the competition, which took place from November 20 to December 18, 2022. In total, 837 players received a daily payout of £9,388.

This financial injection from FIFA is expected to have a significant impact on clubs worldwide as they continue to navigate the ongoing challenges posed by the global pandemic and strive to maintain financial stability. The payments will provide much-needed support to clubs, allowing them to invest in their squads, facilities, and community initiatives.

In a statement, FIFA expressed its commitment to supporting clubs and players who contribute to the success of its tournaments. The governing body’s efforts to share the World Cup revenues with clubs further underscore its dedication to football at all levels.

Football fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the next edition of the World Cup, which will take place in 2026 jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. As preparations for the tournament are underway, FIFA’s recent distribution of dividends serves as a reminder of the organization’s dedication to the sport’s continued growth and success on a global scale.