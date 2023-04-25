Home » After 1: 6 debacle: Tottenham separates from interim coach Stellini
After 1: 6 debacle: Tottenham separates from interim coach Stellini

by admin
After 1: 6 debacle: Tottenham separates from interim coach Stellini

Status: 04/24/2023 7:44 p.m

Just a month after parting with coach Antonio Conte, the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur changed coaches again.

One day after the 1:6 bankruptcy Newcastle United The fifth-placed player in the English football championship parted ways with interim coach Cristian Stellini. For the time being, Ryan Mason will train the team with immediate effect, club president Daniel Levy announced on Monday.

Tottenham parted ways with the previous head coach Antonio Conte at the end of March after his sensational criticism of the team and the club “by mutual consent”. Then his assistant and Italian compatriot Stellini took over the team. The 48-year-old stepped in at a difficult point in the season and he thanks him and his coaching team for the professional manner at a challenging time, Levy wrote.

Recent performance “completely unacceptable”

In his statement, the club boss described the team’s performance in Newcastle as “completely unacceptable”. It was “devastating” to see that. He met with the players’ council and the team was determined to pull together to achieve the best possible end to the season. Tottenham are in fifth place to qualify for the Europa League. Six points are missing from the Champions League rankings. The followers Aston Villa and FC Liverpool are two or three points behind.

