Rockies score 4 in the 5th to beat Marlins 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon doubled during a four-run fifth inning, Jurickson Profar extended his on-base streak to 31 games and the Colorado Rockies spoiled Eury Perez’s road debut by topping 5 on Tuesday night. -4 to the Miami Marlins.

Elías Díaz had three hits for Colorado, which took the first two games of a four-game series between two franchises that emerged in 1993.

Pérez, a 20-year-old Dominican, made his major league debut May 12 in Cincinnati and beat Washington on Thursday for his first win. The right-hander pitched well through three innings at Coors Field, a park that favors hitting.

He allowed an unearned run in those early stages but stumbled in the fifth inning.

He walked the leadoff hitter, accepted an RBI double by Blackmon and walked Profar before leaving. Randal Grichuk doubled off reliever Huascar Brazobán and Díaz scored on a play in which Ryan McMahon was forced out

Pérez (1-1) allowed four runs — three earned — and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The win went to Austin Gomber (4-4).

For the Marlins, Cubans Jorge Soler 5-2 with one run scored and two produced, Yuli Gurriel 4-3. The Venezuelan Luis Arráez of 5-0. The Dominican Bryan de la Cruz 3-1, Jean Segura 4-0.

For the Rockies, Venezuelan Díaz 4-3 with a run scored, Harold Castro 4-1 with an RBI, Ezequiel Tovar 3-1.

