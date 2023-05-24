Open the post-apocalyptic tactical adventure game “Misty Chronicles” is now digitally available on all platforms | XFastest News

The world has been left in ruins by a destructive and strange substance called Miasma, which has engulfed the Earth and threatened the last survivors of humanity. A young man who grew up in the dusty mining town of “Sedentali”, Avis got a strange glove that can make “Miss” bend to his will, and he and his robot “brother” Diggs Set off together in this unique growth story and solve the mystery of “Miasma”.

Join Avis on a mission with a group of not-like human and robot heroes in tactical turn-based combat. Use stealth, your surroundings, and Elvis’ gauntlets to your advantage in battle. Upgrade your party’s weapons and abilities while exploring the desolate beauty of the new America. Admire small towns filled with eccentric survivors, sprawling forests, and industrial cities in a world that blends Americana, Western, and pulp sci-fi influences.

“Miasma Chronicles” will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a price of HK$358 / NT$1518 from now on (price varies by platform).

