Rodrigo Prieto: Leaving His Mark on the Film Industry with ‘Barbie’, ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’, and ‘Pedro Páramo’

Mexican director of photography, Rodrigo Prieto, has had an outstanding year in the film industry. With a repertoire that includes films such as “Barbie,” “Killers of The Flower Moon,” and “Pedro Páramo,” Prieto has left his mark on cinematography. What sets him apart is his ability to infuse pieces of Mexican culture into each project, something that his admirers have noticed and he himself has confirmed.

Prieto’s most recent project, “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, allowed him to incorporate the famous Mexican pink color into the vibrant world of the iconic doll. Surprisingly, Prieto received this offer while he was in the midst of filming “Killers of The Flower Moon,” a film that tells the story of the wave of crimes that targeted the Osage indigenous community in the 1920s. Prieto expressed that this project felt especially meaningful to him and that he approached it with humility and a desire to learn from the culture and history it depicted.

In his filmmaking, Prieto delves into the heart of stories and uses cinematography techniques to convey the necessary emotions. For “Killers of The Flower Moon,” Prieto aimed to portray the violence inflicted upon the Osage victims with dignity and horror. By using distant camera shots and special lenses, he created a perspective that respected the victims and their history.

The film, which premieres on October 20, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, along with a stellar performance by Lily Gladstone as the Osage Indian Mollie Burkhart. Prieto describes the film as powerful, and insiders believe it has the potential to receive numerous accolades, including nominations at the Oscars.

Although Prieto has worked with renowned directors such as Alejandro González Iñárritu, Ben Affleck, and Pedro Almodóvar, and has been part of Taylor Swift’s music video production team, his upcoming project is particularly close to his heart. Prieto is making his directorial debut with the Netflix adaptation of Juan Rulfo’s novel, “Pedro Páramo.” The film, which explores fear and ghosts in Mexico, has a cast that includes Manuel García-Rulfo and Tenoch Huerta in the lead roles.

Prieto’s talent has garnered him three Oscar nominations in the past, and with his recent works, he is likely to be a strong contender in the Best Cinematographer category in the future. His work in both “Barbie” and “Killers of The Flower Moon” has already been praised by critics and audiences alike.

