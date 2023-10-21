Home » Harris County Residents Could Receive $500 Stimulus Checks for 18 Months
Harris County Residents Could Receive $500 Stimulus Checks for 18 Months

Certain eligible residents in the United States will soon receive a stimulus check of $500.00 USD over a period of 18 months to assist with financial aid. The Uplift program will be responsible for distributing the checks, particularly in areas of Texas where inhabitants face unfavorable conditions or poverty.

This stimulus check is currently only available to eligible families in Harris County. It is important to note that not all residents of the state will be receiving this stimulus check. Selected Harris County families must fulfill certain requirements to be considered eligible for the program.

To qualify for the payment, residents must reside in Harris County, Texas, and preferably have an annual income below 200% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $40,000.00 USD for a family of four. Additionally, they must reside in specific zip codes, including 77050, 77093, 77051, 77060, 77028, 77033, 77026, 77081, 77547, and 77091.

Beneficiaries will receive $500.00 USD per month for 18 months, totaling $9,000.00 USD over the course of a year and a half. The program estimates that approximately 1,500 eligible individuals will benefit from these stimulus checks. Payments have already begun to be distributed in Harris County between September and October.

Applicants who believe they meet the eligibility requirements can submit their applications online.

