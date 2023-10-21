Possible Meeting between President Biden and Colombian President Petro for Inaugural Leaders Summit of the Americas

Possible headline: President Joe Biden to Meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro in November

The White House announced this Friday afternoon a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, on November 3 in Washington. The meeting is scheduled to take place during the Inaugural Leaders Summit of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity.

The statement from the White House said, “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host leaders from the Western Hemisphere at the White House on November 3, 2023 during the Inaugural Leaders Summit of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity.”

While the information has been received by Colombian authorities, confirmation of President Petro’s attendance at the meeting is still unknown. The diplomatic office of the North American Government announced the meeting.

The summit will bring together leaders from Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay. The Western Hemisphere leaders are members of the Association of the Americas for Economic Prosperity (Apep), which was launched last year at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Apep aims to address concerns about economic development, inequality, and the fate of democracies in the region.

According to CBS News, a senior administration official stated that the summit would provide an opportunity to deepen economic integration among countries in the Western Hemisphere. The goal is to drive more inclusive and sustainable economic growth while addressing the underlying economic drivers of irregular migration.

High sources from the Casa de Nariño, consulted by SEMANA, confirmed that the meeting with President Biden was agreed upon several days ago, including during President Petro’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It is expected that President Petro will attend the meeting with Biden.

In addition, President Petro has expressed his aspiration to renegotiate the free trade agreement with the United States, the country’s main export destination. He believes the FTA should be modified to protect national agriculture from American products that arrive at very low prices. During the 2022 presidential campaign, President Petro emphasized the need to replace imported corn with Colombian corn to create more jobs and wealth.

Meanwhile, an important meeting will take place in Mexico, where a dozen Latin American presidents and foreign ministers will seek an agreement to address the overwhelming irregular migration to the United States. The leaders of Cuba, Venezuela, and other countries will meet in Palenque, state of Chiapas, to discuss the issue.

This year alone, 1.7 million foreigners arrived at the US-Mexico border, often paying large sums to human traffickers and drug trafficking cartels. The leaders aim to find solutions and seek cooperation from the United States government.

Overall, these upcoming meetings reflect the ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic relationships, address economic challenges, and tackle migration issues in the Western Hemisphere.

