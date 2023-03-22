Roland has released an update to its Zenology Pro synthesizer, featuring a brand new user interface, the addition of 8 reverb effects, and more. Additionally, Roland Cloud Manager has been updated.





Roland’s sound has had a huge impact on music for decades, arguably defining genres such as Techno, House, Rap, Trap and hip hop, and being heavily influenced by pop, rock and film music. This long legacy culminates in the ZEN-Core synthesis system. Zenology 2.0 is a major update of the ZEN-Core based synthesizer plug-in. New features include an improved user interface, a new structure view, new visual feedback, and more.





Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/l5pBmPZsmXQ)

What’s new in Zenology Pro 2.0:

Over 4,000 sounds and 200 drum kits, easily expandable to over 10,000 selections

Compatible with sound packs and sound expansions available on Roland Cloud

Advanced patch browser for exploring sounds, marking favorites and creating custom libraries

Powerful synth architecture with up to four layouts per patch, each with flexible oscillators, filters, amplifiers, dual LFOs and EQs

Layer multiple composition types, including advanced virtual analog and modern PCM

4 oscillators with 9 virtual analog waveforms, super sawtooth, noise, PCM and PCM sync

Includes 1840 PCM waveforms, easily expandable to over 7000

10 filter types including JUPITER and other famous models

11 LFO shapes, including tempo-syncable step LFOs with 37 curves per step

Over 90 rich Roland effects, including brand new reverb, JUNO-106 and CE-1 chorus, SDD-320 Dimension D and DJ-FX Looper

Resizable, modern user interface for smooth workflow in any production environment

Roland Cloud Manager





Roland Cloud Manager opens up a whole new world for your Roland hardware and software instruments, fueling your creativity with a growing collection of fresh sounds and companion apps.

Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/iOaDLOQW6X8)

Updates:

Includes all Roland instruments and creative tools and is always up to date

Set and forget management

One-click installation of Roland virtual instruments and effects

Download free and premium sound content for soft/hardware instruments

Access editors and companion applications for Roland hardware

Discover new sounds made just for your instrument

Check out everything Roland Cloud has to offer, or just what interests you

Manage your membership and purchase lifetime licenses

Available for macOS and Windows

Roland Zenology Pro 2.0 is now included in Roland Cloud Pro ($9.99/month), Ultimate ($19.99/month) subscriptions, purchase a lifetime license for the single product: $229 / €249.

Official website: https://www.roland.com/jp/products/rc_zenology_pro