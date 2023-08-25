Home » Rolex takes over the boutiques of Bucherer, one of the largest watch retailers in the world
by admin
In a press release released on the morning of Friday 25 August, Rolex announced that it had acquired Bucherer, a global giant among multi-brand watch retailers. Bucherer is a Swiss family company founded in 1888 and present with around 100 shop windows around the world: 17 in Switzerland, 10 in Germany, one in Vienna, one in Copenhagen, six in London, one in Paris (the largest watch and jewels of the world) and, with the Torneau brand, controls another 32 in the United States. To these must be added many other single-brand boutiques and sales points of Swiss Lion AG.

The acquisition was undertaken, Rolex informs, as a result of the fact that, in the absence of heirs, Jörg Bucherer decided to sell the company, with the belief that this would have been the best solution for his brands (including Tudor). , but also for all the other brands (both watches and jewellery) on sale in the many multi-brand stores and for retailer employees. Rolex’s collaboration with Bucherer dates back to 1924 and, currently, the models of the house of the crown are sold in 53 stores in the Bucherer galaxy, while those of Tudor are present in 43.

What will change? Reading the press release, nothing. It is underlined that Bucherer will continue to have its own company name and work independently, and also that this acquisition will not change the partnership dynamics existing with other authorized dealers in the world. Bucherer will officially enter the Rolex group when the competition authority has authorized the operation.

