LA PERLA 2022 Tanabata Valentine’s Day Limited Series

This series incorporates romantic atmosphere into Italian classics, specially designed pink lychees in the shape of a heart and blends them into the flowers expressing love, illuminating the sweet atmosphere of oriental Valentine’s Day.

LA PERLA has always been very good at carrying Italian romance with flower patterns. With exquisite embroidery craftsmanship, the flower patterns are inlaid on the soft and light silk satin, creating a fragrant garden for women, making romance close to the skin and blooming tenderly. . This Qixi Valentine’s Day limited series is a combination of Italian classic floral elements and lychees shaped like a fiery heart, inadvertently spreading the Qixi Festival on silk.

The lychee shell is tough and the fruit is sweet, symbolizing solid and beautiful love. “The Chinese Valentine’s Day is a good time, and I’m happy to see mandarin ducks knotting lychees.” In the romantic feelings that span the years, the lychees with dreamy color, soft aroma and fragrant entrance carry the meaning of beauty, happiness and romance;

Lychee is also homophonic with the Chinese word for connecting branches. The two branches coexist together, and it is a promise to stay together for a lifetime. When the heart-shaped lychee of LA PERLA full of love meets the flower-shaped pattern, enthusiasm and love are on the verge of breaking out.

The LA PERLA 2022 Chinese Valentine’s Day limited series ranges from suspenders to pajamas suits and nightdresses, as well as short silk scarves that are easy to match. Various romantic scenes can be easily controlled. Whether it is a private date between lovers, or the finishing touch when going out on the street, the romantic atmosphere of Qixi Festival is always exuded, bringing more possibilities to the festival.

The series uses the brand’s exquisite tailoring and sewing skills to display limited patterns on the classic mulberry silk fabric, which flows smoothly like spring water, bringing a smooth and comfortable skin feel. The collection combines the ultimate in comfort and femininity, with love that lasts forever.

The Qixi Festival limited series products are equipped with exclusive limited gift boxes and cards, using the same unique printing, to jointly convey love from the outside to the inside, making romance meticulous and ubiquitous.

Wandering pink charm, oriental romance. The Qixi Festival is approaching. For yourself or your beloved, send this LA PERLA holiday gift to witness the ultimate romance and engrave sweet love. LA PERLA Qixi Valentine’s Day limited series has been released online and offline channels simultaneously from July 18, please explore.

