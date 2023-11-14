Ronald Cheng Announces Concert in Taiwan After Seven Years

Ronald Cheng Announces Return to Taiwan with Concert on His Birthday

After a seven-year absence from the Taiwanese music scene, Hong Kong star Ronald Cheng announced today that he will be holding a concert at the Taipei Arena on March 9, 2024. The news came during a press conference held in Taiwan on November 14, 2023, where Cheng couldn’t contain his excitement about returning to the country to perform on his birthday.

Cheng, also known as Cheng Chung-kee, expressed his regret over his previous performance in Taiwan, admitting that his voice was not in good condition at the time. He stated that this time, he aims to avenge his previous performance and make it up to his fans in Taiwan.

The concert, titled “Fragments Of Wonder,” has been inspired by the recent outbreak of the epidemic and aims to spread joy and happiness through music. Cheng hopes to lead the audience in picking up the fragments of happiness and piece together a music world full of surprises and joy.

When asked about the playlist for the upcoming concert, Cheng revealed that there will be surprises with Mandarin and new Cantonese songs being performed. He also hinted at potential guest appearances towards the end of the concert, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Reflecting on his previous performance in Taiwan, Cheng admitted to feeling guilty about his past performance and expressed his desire to deliver a satisfying performance to the audience this time.

Cheng’s return to Taiwan comes after the start of his tour in Macau earlier this year, and fans are eagerly anticipating his comeback.

With his concert set to be held on his birthday, Cheng sees this as the best birthday gift, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to perform in Taiwan once again.

Share this: Facebook

X

