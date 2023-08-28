Roots Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Collections

Originating from founders Michael Budman and Don Green’s enduring love for the Canadian outdoors, the Roots brand was born in a log cabin in Algonquin Park. On August 15, 1973, the brand opened its first store, marking the official beginning of Roots. As the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary, Budman and Green expressed their gratitude to the Canadian public and supporters worldwide for their enduring support.

“We would like to thank the Canadian public and supporters around the world for their enduring support of Roots, which has allowed the brand to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The Roots brand has a history of 50 years, and we are very pleased to see the brand’s strong foundation and future,” said Budman and Green.

Drawing inspiration from the deep emotional connection the brand and its founders have formed over the past 50 years, Roots is commemorating its milestone anniversary with a limited-edition collection. Reinterpreting classic styles from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, the collection pays tribute to the brand’s rich heritage and its inspiration from the Canadian environment. The collection will feature forward-thinking designs and will be released in limited quantities until July 2024, rewarding loyal users and reaching out to new customers.

As part of the limited-edition collection, Roots will launch the Golden Beaver series and Sporting Good series. These series showcase re-enacted classics that have been fully upgraded in materials. The Golden Beaver series celebrates the brand’s 50th anniversary and strategically uses high-end fibers and eco-friendly materials. Over 85% of Roots’ product range now consists of these sustainable materials. The top-selling Cooper line has also transitioned to using organic and recycled materials. In this milestone year, Roots is committed to promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Meghan Roach, President and CEO of Roots, stated, “Since its founding 50 years ago, Roots has built on its rich heritage and unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation. As we mark the 50th anniversary milestone, we will continue to draw inspiration from our rich brand heritage and strive to move forward.”

The Roots 50th anniversary limited series will be available on the official website, roots.com, and the official flagship store on Tmall. Customers are encouraged to visit these platforms to learn more about the brand’s 50th anniversary celebrations and explore the limited-edition collections.

