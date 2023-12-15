Home » Ruby Lin and Huo Jianhua: A Decade of Love, Marriage, and Parenthood
Entertainment

Ruby Lin and Huo Jianhua: A Decade of Love, Marriage, and Parenthood

by admin
Ruby Lin and Huo Jianhua: A Decade of Love, Marriage, and Parenthood

Huo Jianhua and Ruby Lin Share Marriage Proposal Story

In a recent appearance on a variety show, actress Ruby Lin shared the details of the marriage proposal process by her husband, Huo Jianhua. Lin revealed that she was at home and thought the gas had been left on, leading to a smell of fire. When all her friends ran out of the house, she realized it was a ploy to surprise her with the proposal. The couple, who have known each other for ten years, decided to get married six months later.

The news of the couple’s relationship was first confirmed by Lin’s studio on May 20, 2016, followed by an announcement of their marriage on July 5 of the same year. A wedding was held on July 31 in Bali, with many industry friends in attendance. Lin and Huo welcomed their daughter, Dolphin, on January 6, 2017, with Huo flying back from Beijing to be by his wife’s side during the birth.

In a recent chat with actor Ma Tianyu, Lin revealed that Huo Jianhua now takes responsibility for sending their daughter to school every day, and that he often incorporates exercise into the routine.

The couple’s story has captivated fans, with many praising their enduring love and the joy they share as a family. The news of their marriage proposal and their journey as a couple has been met with enthusiasm and support from their followers.

Source: Minnan Net Comprehensive Sohu Entertainment, etc.

See also  Beccari (Dior): "Luxury will continue to invest in retail and Italy"

You may also like

Ariadne Diaz Fears Mothering a Daughter in Mexico...

“Ferrari”, the owner of the Cavallino told by...

Fox scores 41 points; Kings beat Thunder 128-123

Tragic Death of Christian Music Singer at 30:...

The Serious Consequences of Leaking Medical Information: The...

Dollar at $800: they warn that inflationary dynamics...

Chris Cuomo’s Interview with Tourette Syndrome Influencer Baylen...

Primo Levi and the beginning of the endless...

The Indomitable Spirit of China: A Tribute to...

With joint operations, the province and municipality go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy