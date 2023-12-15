Ruby Lin and Huo Jianhua: A Decade of Love, Marriage, and Parenthood

Huo Jianhua and Ruby Lin Share Marriage Proposal Story

In a recent appearance on a variety show, actress Ruby Lin shared the details of the marriage proposal process by her husband, Huo Jianhua. Lin revealed that she was at home and thought the gas had been left on, leading to a smell of fire. When all her friends ran out of the house, she realized it was a ploy to surprise her with the proposal. The couple, who have known each other for ten years, decided to get married six months later.

The news of the couple’s relationship was first confirmed by Lin’s studio on May 20, 2016, followed by an announcement of their marriage on July 5 of the same year. A wedding was held on July 31 in Bali, with many industry friends in attendance. Lin and Huo welcomed their daughter, Dolphin, on January 6, 2017, with Huo flying back from Beijing to be by his wife’s side during the birth.

In a recent chat with actor Ma Tianyu, Lin revealed that Huo Jianhua now takes responsibility for sending their daughter to school every day, and that he often incorporates exercise into the routine.

The couple’s story has captivated fans, with many praising their enduring love and the joy they share as a family. The news of their marriage proposal and their journey as a couple has been met with enthusiasm and support from their followers.

Source: Minnan Net Comprehensive Sohu Entertainment, etc.

