Home » Ryan Castro and Featherweight Surprise Fans with Seductive Reggaeton Hit ‘BURN’
Entertainment

Ryan Castro and Featherweight Surprise Fans with Seductive Reggaeton Hit ‘BURN’

by admin
Ryan Castro and Featherweight Surprise Fans with Seductive Reggaeton Hit ‘BURN’

Title: Ryan Castro and Featherweight Release Seductive Reggaeton Hit “BURN”: Watch the Official Video and Get the Lyrics

Subtitle: Featherweight Confirmed to Perform in CDMX at Arre HSBC 2023 Festival

The highly anticipated collaboration between Ryan Castro and Featherweight has finally arrived with the release of their new seductive reggaeton track, “BURN”. The duo surprises fans with this energetic song that is sure to light up the mood at parties. If you haven’t heard it yet, make sure to check out the official music video and the complete lyrics for a full sensory experience.

Just a couple of days ago, Ryan Castro announced that he was working on a new song in collaboration with Featherweight. This announcement created excitement among fans, and the preview of the song further heightened anticipation. Now that the official music video for “BURN” is available, fans can finally witness the complete package of this hit song that promises to make waves on the music charts.

Ryan Castro and Featherweight share a good relationship on social media, and it was only a matter of time before they collaborated. With the release of the official video, fans can now enjoy the full melody of “BURN” that is expected to dominate the music scene.

In addition to the release of “BURN”, it has been confirmed that Featherweight will be performing in CDMX at the Arre HSBC 2023 festival. This festival, taking place on September 9 and 10 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, will showcase Featherweight alongside other leading artists such as Natanael Cano, Fuerza Regia, Eden Muñoz, Luis R. Conriquez, Pesado, and more. Tickets for the festival are already on sale through Ticketmaster, so make sure to grab yours to catch Featherweight’s electrifying performance.

See also  Farewell to Elsa Peretti, from model to jewelry designer for Tiffany

Stay updated with all the latest news from your favorite groups by following us on Facebook.

Don’t miss out on the sizzling collaboration between Ryan Castro and Featherweight. Watch the official “BURN” music video, learn the lyrics, and get ready to dance the night away.

You may also like

US breaks record for killings in six months,...

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Share New Sneak...

Zegna Baruffa increases investments in sustainability. «It is...

Dollar pain: before the weekend, the blue rises...

Discovering «The secrets of colour»

Varied options to enjoy with the family

The TV and Film Industry Faces Uncertainty as...

Disney CEO Bob Iger Reveals Plans to Cut...

Here are the 10 stars of Goodwood, the...

After denying that he sexually abused the complainants,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy