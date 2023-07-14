Ryan Castro and Featherweight Surprise Fans with Seductive Reggaeton Hit ‘BURN’

Title: Ryan Castro and Featherweight Release Seductive Reggaeton Hit “BURN”: Watch the Official Video and Get the Lyrics

Subtitle: Featherweight Confirmed to Perform in CDMX at Arre HSBC 2023 Festival

The highly anticipated collaboration between Ryan Castro and Featherweight has finally arrived with the release of their new seductive reggaeton track, “BURN”. The duo surprises fans with this energetic song that is sure to light up the mood at parties. If you haven’t heard it yet, make sure to check out the official music video and the complete lyrics for a full sensory experience.

Just a couple of days ago, Ryan Castro announced that he was working on a new song in collaboration with Featherweight. This announcement created excitement among fans, and the preview of the song further heightened anticipation. Now that the official music video for “BURN” is available, fans can finally witness the complete package of this hit song that promises to make waves on the music charts.

Ryan Castro and Featherweight share a good relationship on social media, and it was only a matter of time before they collaborated. With the release of the official video, fans can now enjoy the full melody of “BURN” that is expected to dominate the music scene.

In addition to the release of “BURN”, it has been confirmed that Featherweight will be performing in CDMX at the Arre HSBC 2023 festival. This festival, taking place on September 9 and 10 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, will showcase Featherweight alongside other leading artists such as Natanael Cano, Fuerza Regia, Eden Muñoz, Luis R. Conriquez, Pesado, and more. Tickets for the festival are already on sale through Ticketmaster, so make sure to grab yours to catch Featherweight’s electrifying performance.

Don’t miss out on the sizzling collaboration between Ryan Castro and Featherweight. Watch the official “BURN” music video, learn the lyrics, and get ready to dance the night away.

