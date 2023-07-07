Home » Salary claim and cut on the route to the Bariloche airport
The workers of the Decavial company, along with leaders of the Uocra Bariloche, cut a hand off the route to the airport in claim for non-compliance in the payment of wages.

We are not going to leave until we have an answer and we are going to toughen the measures as the hours go by”, said the general secretary of Uocra Bariloche, Nicanor Spinoza.

The protest began this Friday at 9 a.m. one kilometer from the airport entrance and the cut is intermittent. Every 15 minutes, protesters allow vehicles to pass.

The claims began on the last holiday of June with a cut on National Route 40, at the height of the Las Chacras neighborhood. After two measures of force, the workers received a commitment to pay that was not fulfilled. Therefore, they decided to claim again.

The measures could tighten in the next few hours. Photo: Chino Leiva

It is unfortunate but we cut the route because it is the only way to get an answerSpinoza noted. He said that until now, the company in charge of paving the Dina Huapi Pilcaniyeu section of Route 23, paid a single due fee and “did not answer the phone anymore.”

“No one gives us an answer. Therefore, we are today at the airport: two fortnightly payments are owed to 70 workers and the final payments to others who have been laid off”, summed up the union leader.
He added that, “according to National Highway Administration, the certifications have already been paid; but the company tells us to come and cut the route. We have it by message.”

Spinoza said that a hearing was held today at the Ministry of Labor, but “They offer to pay six installments without the increases agreed by parity. It is not enough for the workers to be paid on time; except now that they haven’t been paid for a month”.

The drivers complained about the measure of force. Photo: Chino Leiva

Many drivers waiting on the route to the airport were surprised by the measure of force. “We are cutting nails because we are already 40 minutes late. They have the right to claim but not in a place like this where everything is at stake. They don’t forgive you here: the plane just leaves”, questioned Luis, a transporter.

Walter, a taxi driver, said the claim hurts tourists greatly. “They don’t realize that they complicate people. We charge the wait”said.


