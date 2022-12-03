If the four-wheeler market takes a breather, but delivery times remain long and the product continues to be in short supply, the two-wheeler market made another important leap forward in November and is normalizing on the supply front.

After +26% in October, monthly registrations of mopeds, scooters and motorcycles mark another double-digit increase: +35% over the same period last year. But the president of the Confindustria manufacturers’ association, Paolo Magri underlines above all that “the availability of the product finally allows us to measure the real specific weight of the market”. And he adds: “The future is not free from uncertainties, but faced with a substantial overcoming of supply problems, today’s numbers concretely describe the central role of two-wheelers in the mobility market and in the one more linked to use for passion”.

The 10 best-selling motorcycles in Italy. How much do they cost and how do they go by Maurilio Rigo

November 19, 2022



The market in November grew by more than a third (35.12%) compared to 2021, reaching 16,476 vehicles sold. Scooters are the driving force, which for the second consecutive month show a double-digit increase (+42.52%), corresponding to 8,692 registered vehicles. Motorcycles follow with a growth of 30.75% and 6,403 registered vehicles. Mopeds were also positive, with an increase of 15.28%, equal to 1,381 units placed on the market.

Also the balance for the year, thanks to the results of the last two months, is slightly positive: +0.85% and 282,593 registered vehicles. Scooters also recovered, remaining negative, with a drop of 5.3% and 139,338 units registered. The market was driven by motorcycles, 122,966 vehicles with a growth of 6.48%, and mopeds, which marked a growth of 15.37%, equal to 20,289 units. The electricity market deserves particular attention: vigorous growth for the electricity market in November, driven by state incentives: 1,503 units sold, corresponding to an increase of 83.29%.

The new incentives for the purchase of electric motorcycles are underway 18 October 2022



Over the year, the quota of 15,000 units was exceeded, with 15,739 vehicles sold and an increase of 58.6%. In this particular range, scooters cover two-thirds of the electricity market, with 9,416 units registered and a leap of 62.93%.