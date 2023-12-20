Salomon and HIDDEN.NY Collaborate on Stylish and Functional Ski Equipment

Salomon Teams Up with HIDDEN.NY for Stylish Ski Gear

Salomon has once again partnered with the popular New York creative unit HIDDEN.NY to bring a touch of pop culture to its line of ski equipment. The collaboration promises to deliver a range of ski gear that not only prioritizes functionality but also incorporates fashionable elements.

The collection, set to launch on December 23, includes snow suits, joint singles, and snow goggles, all designed to meet the diverse needs of snow season enthusiasts while ensuring a sense of style on the snow-capped mountains.

One of the standout pieces in the collection is the joint veneer, which is based on Salomon’s freestyle veneer Huck Knife. Featuring a combination of snowy mountains and the Statue of Liberty on one side, and HIDDEN.NY’s iconic green and “h” logo on the other, the veneer is a bold statement of style and culture.

The snow goggles, based on the Salomon brand’s SENTRY PRO, are designed to offer skiers both stylish looks and comfort. With mechanically replaceable plates and color-enhanced SIGMA™ lenses, the goggles provide clear vision and a purple-green gradient lens color that adds an eye-catching element to skiing.

The collection also features a snow suit, which includes a ski jacket and bib overalls. The suit, designed to subvert convention and break through tradition, incorporates HIDDEN.NY’s iconic green and limited edition icons on a base of pure black. With three layers of GORE-TEX technology, the suit provides skiers with protection against cold weather while ensuring breathability in warm conditions.

The series will be available at the Amer Sports Ski Service Center and Salomon official channels, offering skiing enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy a good sports experience while maintaining a sense of fashion on the slopes.