The French outdoor brand Salomon continues to bring footwear options that combine performance and fashion. In addition to the sock-style thick-sole iteration that it cooperated with COMME des GARÇONS in the 2023 autumn and winter series, this time it launched a lightweight slip-on shoe “PULSAR ADVANCED “.

Designed to respond to the concept of sustainable environmental protection, this model uses 100% recycled natural flax fibers and high-strength synthetic yarns to achieve a lightweight and durable structure. With the combination of smooth contours and linear textures on the upper, the overall sense of speed is more prominent, while The outsole with excellent elasticity and grip also adds to the feeling of the feet, and three colors of “Black/Pewter”, “Moth/Moonscape” and “Vanilla Ice/Feather Gray” are released at one time.

Salomon “PULSAR ADVANCED” is now on the Salomon website and designated retailers, priced at $200, interested readers may wish to scroll down to learn more.

