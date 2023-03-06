Home Entertainment Samid announced a raffle for a “barbecue for 10 people” on Twitter
Through a private contest, Alberto Samid announced on his Twitter account that will raffle “a barbecue for 10 people”when you reach a certain number of followers.

«Whoever is closer to hitting the mark than day and what time will I reach 75,000 thousand followers you win a barbecue for 10 people, “wrote the meat businessman.

Furthermore, he added: «I say 75 thousand because I have 75 years of life. Lived extraordinarily.” The tweet is close to reaching the 1,000 comments and Samid is just under 70,000 followers.

Recently, the businessman expressed his annoyance because They did not let him enter the summit of the Frente de Todos in merlo. “It seemed awful to me. Invite the party and say you yes and you no. There it was seen that someone put their hand in so that I could not enter. I understand how these things are, I have been active in politics for more than 50 years so I am not going to be surprised by these things.

Regarding the price of meat, the former deputy from the province of Buenos Aires, opined that «everything we produce in Argentina is cheap, what is wrong are the salaries: a worker has to earn $1,500 and a retiree $1,000.”

“People have to have money to spend. Meat, compared to any other food, is very reasonably priced.”Samid added.

