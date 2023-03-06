Home News America gave a great news to Pakistani students
News

America gave a great news to Pakistani students

by admin
America gave a great news to Pakistani students

Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 3:52 am

America (Ummat News) America has announced great news to Pakistani students.
According to the details, the USA has extended exemption from interviews for student, tourist and business visas for Pakistanis.
The U.S. Embassy says it has extended eligibility for interview waivers for eligible Pakistani nationals to renew B1B2 tourist and business visas.
For the first time in the country’s history, all information has been released on the US Embassy website for easy access to visas for applicants.
While the procedure for emergency travel of a person suffering from a disorder has also been clarified.

See also

12,000 refugees were displaced by the fire. The plastic material used to construct the campus is highly flammable, officials said

See also  Exams of the eighth grade and maturity without a mask, the pressure on the government starts

You may also like

FEF announces friendly against Australia, while La Tri...

They killed a young man when he was...

Leading Comrades of the Central Committee of the...

Work has begun on the ‘Pala Rossa’ tunnel...

The Quito airport wins five awards for the...

Ready, Set, Go!

Sailing: Pilloni enters the Young Azzurra – Sardinia...

Lea Giménez spoke of the lack of political...

They begin to solve requests from the Marseillaises

Press Conference of the Two Sessions | Wang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy