Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 3:52 am

America (Ummat News) America has announced great news to Pakistani students.

According to the details, the USA has extended exemption from interviews for student, tourist and business visas for Pakistanis.

The U.S. Embassy says it has extended eligibility for interview waivers for eligible Pakistani nationals to renew B1B2 tourist and business visas.

For the first time in the country’s history, all information has been released on the US Embassy website for easy access to visas for applicants.

While the procedure for emergency travel of a person suffering from a disorder has also been clarified.