San Antonio Spurs Player Victor Wembanyama Opens Up About Altercation with Britney Spears in Las Vegas

Title: Victor Wembanyama Speaks Out About Altercation with Britney Spears in Las Vegas

Date: July 7, 2023

In a recent statement, Victor Wembanyama, a player for the San Antonio Spurs, shed light on an incident involving himself, pop star Britney Spears, and a member of his security team in Las Vegas. The altercation occurred at the ARIA hotel and casino, but after a brief investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has announced that no charges will be filed.

According to Spears, a security guard struck her while she attempted to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant on Wednesday night. Wembanyama, on the other hand, claimed that someone grabbed him from behind and was only informed later that it was Spears. The details of the incident were first reported by TMZ, which stated that Spears had tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder to get his attention for a photo. However, in the process, she was allegedly punched in the face, causing her glasses to fall to the ground. Subsequently, Spears filed a police report, alleging assault.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has now concluded its investigation, stating that “no charges will be filed against the person involved.” This development marks the end of the incident, with no legal consequences for anyone.

Victor Wembanyama plays as a rookie for the San Antonio Spurs and is regarded as a promising talent in the NBA. The incident with Britney Spears has garnered significant media attention, highlighting the challenges faced by celebrities in maintaining their personal space and security while out in public.

(Note: Updated information brought to you by The Associated Press)

