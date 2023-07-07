San Antonio Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Alleges Encounter with Britney Spears at Las Vegas Casino

Title: San Antonio Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Alleges Encounter with Britney Spears in Las Vegas Casino

Subtitle: Spears Files Police Report Alleging Assault by Security Guard

Date: Jul 6, 2023

Word Count: 410

LAS VEGAS – San Antonio Spurs rookie, Victor Wembanyama, claimed on Thursday that he was grabbed from behind by pop star Britney Spears as he entered a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino. Wembanyama stated that the security team accompanying him pushed Spears, but he was not informed of her identity until hours later.

According to TMZ, Spears filed a police report accusing a security guard of striking her while she attempted to gain Wembanyama’s attention. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday night near a restaurant at the hotel and ARIA casino. Spears, accompanied by three others, was reportedly surrounded by fans upon entering the casino.

TMZ reported that Spears tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder, hoping to capture his attention. However, the site claims that the situation escalated, resulting in Spears being punched in the face and having her glasses knocked off.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that officers responded to an assault investigation at the mentioned location, although individual names were not specified. The statement further revealed that no arrests or citations had been issued and no additional details would be disclosed at this time.

Representatives for Britney Spears did not respond to requests for comments from The Associated Press.

Wembanyama disclosed that he had been advised not to stop for anyone when entering the restaurant, as it could cause a disturbance and attract a crowd. He stated, “There was a person calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking in a straight line and I didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind, not my shoulder, he grabbed me from behind. I just know that security pushed her.”

Wembanyama expressed his ignorance about the incident making headlines until returning to the hotel. He shared, “I thought it was no big deal, and then Spurs security told me it was Britney Spears… I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

The San Antonio Spurs rookie will make his NBA Summer League debut on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas. Wembanyama was seen signing autographs for fans at ARIA on Wednesday night and greeted a small crowd while entering a local high school for practice with the Spurs on Thursday morning.

(410 words)

Note: Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

