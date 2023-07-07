Mexcio to Face Costa Rica in Final of U-23 Men’s Soccer Tournament at Central American and Caribbean Games 2023

Title: Mexico and Costa Rica Set to Clash in U-23 Men’s Soccer Tournament Final

Subtitle: Everything You Need to Know About the Epic Showdown

+ LIVE | ONLINE | FREE | LIVE. The champion will place the gold medal. Mexico and Costa Rica will clash today at the National Stadium of Las Delicias in the city of Santa Tecla, El Salvador, for the final of the U-23 Men’s Soccer Tournament of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games that is being held in San Salvador. In this article, you will be able to consult the schedules, the television channels, the streaming services, the probable line-ups, and how to watch the game.

Confirmed lineups Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Mexico: Eduardo García, Óscar Villa, Jesús Gómez, Rafael Guerrero, Eduardo Armenta, Fidel Ambríz, Bryan González, Rodrigo López, Ettson Ayón, Jordan Carrillo, and Rodrigo Huescas.

Costa Rica: Byron Mora, Kenneth Vargas, Alejandro Bran, Dorian Rodríguez, Gerald Taylor, Álvaro Zamora, Guillermo Villalobos, Andrey Soto, Matthew Bolaños, Sebastián Acuña, and Jordy Evans.

Substitutes: Keral Rivers, Jorkaeff Azofeifa, Douglas Sequeira, Andry Orange, Jostin Teller, Abraham Madruz, and Joshua Vine.

Prelude to Mexico vs. Costa Rica

After beating Honduras 3-0, with goals from López, Ayón, and Gómez, El Tri will seek to obtain a new gold medal for their delegation in the grand final that they will hold against their counterpart from Costa Rica, who did the same by defeating El Salvador 2-1 with scores by Vargas twice.

The Mexican strategist, Gerardo Espinoza, had declared in advance that the main objective of his team will be to achieve the long-awaited gold medal, but the rival will not be easy:

“Winning the gold medal is for that, honestly the main thing we have to do here, I mentioned it with the players the other day, we have to be certain and certain of what we want, we commit ourselves to win that gold medal. gold and that Mexico continues to do something important at this time in terms of football from these categories,” he said.

Mexico is at a high level and hopes to win the gold medal against Costa Rica in the grand final of the Central American and Caribbean Games. (Photo: @miseleccionmx)

“I work every day to achieve objectives and goals. For me, it is very valuable to be fighting for the gold medal and to be in the finals and then win them, it fills me with pride. If I want to continue growing, it is to win and help the players have the medal,” she concluded.

The duel for third place will be between Honduras and El Salvador in this same venue.

When and where do Mexico vs. Costa Rica by JCC 2023?

Time, TV channel, and where to see Mexico vs. Costa Rica Central American and Caribbean Games 2023

1. When do they play? Thursday, July 6, 2023

2. Where is the game? Las Delicias National Stadium in Santa Tecla, El Salvador

3. What channel does it broadcast? Imagen TV, Hi Sports, Claro Sports, TVC Deportes, and Tigo Sports

4. What time do they play? 7:30 p.m. CDMX, San José, and San Salvador | 9:30 pm ET and 6:30 pm PT in the United States

5. How to watch it for FREE on Streaming TV? Claro Sports YouTube Channel

How to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica? TV broadcast channels and Streaming

The official transmission of the match for the Mexican public will be given by the signals of Imagen TV, Hi Sports, TVC Deportes, and Claro Sports, while Costa Ricans will see it on the Claro Sports YouTube channel.

More channels to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica for the final of the Central American Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023.

Mexico: Imagen TV, Hi Sports, TVC Deportes, and Claro Sports

Costa Rica: Claro Sports

Honduras: Sports TVC

El Salvador: Tigo Sports

United States: Claro Sports

What time do they play Mexico vs. Costa Rica?

The match between Mexico and Costa Rica is played from 7:30 p.m. in CDMX and San José. Check the schedules in different countries of the world.

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:30 p.m.

United States: 9:30 p.m. ET | 6:30 pm PT

El Salvador: 7:30 pm

Honduras: 7:30 pm

Nicaragua: 7:30 pm

Guatemala: 7:30 pm

Panama: 8:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 9:30 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:30 pm

Peru: 8:30 pm

Colombia: 8:30 pm

Ecuador: 8:30 pm

Venezuela: 9:30 pm

Paraguay: 9:30 pm

Bolivia: 9:30 pm

Canada: 9:30 pm

Argentina: 10:30 pm

Uruguay: 10:30 pm

Brazil: 10:30 pm

Where to see LIVE TV Image, Mexico vs. Costa Rica?

Imagen TV is the exclusive channel to watch the matches of the Mexican Under-23 Team in the Central American and Caribbean Games. Request the service in your preferred cable operator:

– Channels 103 and 603 HD of Dish

– Channels 103 and 1103 of Sky

– Channels 103 and 1103 of Megacable

– Channels 118 and 703 of Izzi

Links to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica live and online on TV and Streaming

How does Mexico get to the match with Costa Rica for the final of the Central Americans?

Mexico has shown an outstanding performance in this tournament, under the direction of Gerardo Espinoza. The team has had excellent results, as evidenced by their recent 3-0 win over Honduras. It was a dynamic game for the ‘Tri-Sub 23’, who maintained an attacking approach throughout the match.

How does Costa Rica get to the match with Mexico for the final of the Central Americans?

Costa Rica has had an outstanding performance and led its group. In the semifinals, the Costa Rican U-23 team achieved a 2-1 victory over El Salvador, demonstrating their strength on the pitch. It will be a challenging opponent for the ‘Ticos’.

In which stadium will Mexico vs. Costa Rica by JCC 2023?

The Las Delicias Stadium, located in the city of Santa Tecla, El Salvador, is a multi-purpose stadium that has undergone a significant expansion in its capacity. Initially designed to hold 3,000 spectators, the stadium has been remodeled and now has an expanded capacity of 10,000 spectators. Since 2007, the stadium has been the headquarters of the local team Santa Tecla Fútbol Club, who play their matches at this sports venue. With its renovations and increased capacity, Estadio Las Delicias provides an enhanced experience for fans and contributes to the development of soccer in the region.

