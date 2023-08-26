Home » Sandra Echeverría and Leonardo de Lozanne: A Strong Parenting Team for Their Son
Sandra Echeverría and Leonardo de Lozanne: A Strong Parenting Team for Their Son

In a recent statement, Sandra Echeverría opened up about her failed relationship with Leonardo de Lozanne. Despite their best efforts, the couple couldn’t make things work out as they had hoped. Echeverría spoke about the challenges they faced and expressed her peace and acceptance with the situation.

“Totally, the effort is applauded,” Echeverría shared. “I remain very at peace, calm knowing that everything happened, and we are in it, it is not yet a definitive no, but the truth is that it is already complicated. To know that one fought until the end and that one, above all, to remain calm and at peace.”

However, the actress emphasized that it’s not all bad news. Although their romantic relationship might not be flourishing, Echeverría and de Lozanne have made a commitment to be the best parents for their son. Echeverría expressed her love for her child, describing him as the greatest gift in her life.

“My son is the love of my life, he is the greatest gift someone has given me, and he gave it to me, so we will try to make a good team for him and be the best parents,” she concluded.

While it may not have worked out between Echeverría and de Lozanne as a couple, their dedication to co-parenting and providing the best upbringing for their child is admirable.

This news was reported by Agencia México.

