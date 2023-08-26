US Soccer Announces Venue for USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League Debut as Defending Monarchs

US Soccer Announces Venue for US National Team’s Debut in Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

As the new edition of the Concacaf Nations League approaches, the United States National Team (USMNT) is gearing up to make its debut in the quarterfinals. In preparation for this important tournament, US Soccer has announced the venue where Team USA will begin its journey as the defending monarch.

The 2023-24 edition of the Concacaf Nations League offers four tickets to the 2024 Copa América, which will be hosted by the United States. Therefore, it is crucial for the USMNT to secure one of these coveted spots.

Exciting news came this Friday as US Soccer confirmed that the USMNT will play their quarterfinal match at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. This stadium has proved to be a fortress for the Stars and Stripes, as they remain undefeated on this ground.

The opponent for the USMNT will be determined based on the Concacaf League A standings. Teams such as El Salvador, Curaçao, Guatemala, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Honduras, and Jamaica are all vying for a place in the quarterfinals.

Mark your calendars, as the clash will take place on Thursday, November 16, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Central Time and 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time). US Soccer fans are eagerly anticipating this match and are hopeful that the USMNT will continue their successful streak at Q2 Stadium.

In addition to the importance of the Concacaf Nations League for the USMNT, the confirmed venue raises the excitement levels even higher. With a place in the 2024 Copa América at stake, the pressure is on for the American team to perform at their best.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Concacaf Nations League and the USMNT’s journey toward the Copa América.

